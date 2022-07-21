CBI files chargesheet against Gujarat cadre IAS officer in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday filed a chargesheet against arrested Gujarat cadre IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh and a proprietor of a private firm in a bribery case at a CBI court in Ahmedabad.

The central agency had arrested K Rajesh, a 2011 batch IAS officer on July 14, for allegedly receiving “illegal gratification” in cases related to granting of arms licences, allotment of government land and regularisation of encroached government land in the name of “ineligible beneficiaries” during his tenure as Surendranagar collector in 2021.

Another arrested accused in the case is Rafiq Memon, proprietor of M/s Jeans Corner in Surat, who allegedly received bribe on behalf of Rajesh.

According to CBI, it had found alleged evidence of K Rajesh receiving a bribe amount of Rs 98,000 and various gifts.

“It was found during investigation that the alleged bribe money of Rs 98,000 was deposited in the account of proprietor on the directions of said public servant. The said amount was the part of bribe amount, which was demanded by the public servant. It was also found that the said proprietor had prepared four fake invoices in the name of a private person claiming to have sold dress material,” read the statement from CBI.

“Investigation has also revealed that both the accused entered into a conspiracy wherein part of the alleged bribe demanded by the public servant was paid by other person into the account of the proprietor of said firm on the directions of public servant. It was also found that the accused created false documents/false electronic records to shield the public servant,” the statement added.

The CBI had booked K Rajesh on May 20 after multiple raids were conducted at his Gandhinagar-based office, residence and his native place Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the allegations against him.

Rajesh is currently suspended and under judicial custody. He was last posted as joint secretary to the government, General Administration Department (NRI and ART) in Gandhinagar. He was posted as district collector of Surendranagar in 2021.

Initially a complaint was lodged against Rajesh in New Delhi for financial irregularities related to land and arms licence-related applications during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector from April 2018 to June 2021. An inquiry was launched against Rajesh in 2021.

It was during his tenure as the collector that the alleged land scam in Chotila was unearthed and Rajesh had filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in February 2019. Rajesh served as District Development Officer in Surat from 2017 to 2018.