CBI arrests NHAI top official on bribery charges in Gandhinagar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday arrested the Chief General Manager (CGM Tech)-cum-Regional Officer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from Gandhinagar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

According to CBI officials, the accused, Digvijay Mishra, was arrested from his residence along with a private person representing a Mumbai-based company after he was “caught red-handed” accepting the bribe during a CBI raid. In addition, the CBI recovered Rs 20.5 lakh in cash after raids conducted at Mishra’s residences in different cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh and Jaipur. CBI sources said Mishra allegedly accepted Rs 10 lakh for granting undue favours to private companies related to the Ahmedabad- Dholera Highway project.

“A case was registered against CGM Tech, NHAI, Gandhinagar; Manager Director (MD) of a private company based in Mumbai and an official of the said private company; MD of Ahmedabad-based private company and an official of the said private company; General Manager of another private company based in Gandhinagar and other unknown public servants and private persons. It was alleged that the NHAI official and others were indulging in illegal activities in connivance with certain representatives of the private companies working on NHAI projects under his jurisdiction, to show them favour in issuance of completion certificates, processing of bills, smooth progression of the awarded works and others, etc,” the CBI stated.

It was further alleged that the company officials were in contact with Mishra for obtaining favours through illegal means, especially in the ongoing Ahmedabad-Dholera project. “It was also alleged that in pursuance of the said conspiracy, the said representative of a private company, as per the directions of CGM/RO, NHAI agreed to come to his residence at Gandhinagar. The company representative was also allegedly collecting the payment of undue advantage, to be paid to the NHAI officer, on behalf of other companies also,” the statement read.

According to the CBI, the other accused include GHV (India) Private Limited’s TP Singh, GHV India MD Jahid Vijapura, New India Contractors and Developers MD Shivapal Singh Chaudhari, New India Contractors and Developers’ Ankur Malhotra and MKC Infrastructure Limited General Manager RB Singh, along with unknown public servants and private persons.