CBI arrests Gujarat CGST officer for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday arrested Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (Audit) N S Maheshwari, posted in Gandhidham, in Kutch, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to clear containers at the Kandla port in Gujarat where he was earlier posted as Superintendent of Customs.

During the searches conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, the investigators recovered cash to the tune of Rs 6.5 lakh cash and incriminating documents, said a statement issued by the government.

The CGST officer was later produced before the court.

“A case was registered against Maheshwari based on the allegations of demanding Rs 2.40 lakh, i.e. Rs 100 for one container, from the complainant for the containers he cleared during his earlier posting as Superintendent of Customs in Kandla Port,” said the statement.

Maheshwari had promised the complainant to spare him from the audit of accounts if he was duly bribed, an officer said.

The officer was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in a trap laid by the CBI.