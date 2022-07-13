CBI arrests Gujarat cadre IAS officer in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday arrested 2011-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh for allegedly receiving “illegal gratification” in cases related to granting of arms licences and allotment of government land in the name of “ineligible beneficiaries” during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector.

The CBI had booked K Rajesh on May 20 after conducting multiple raids at his Gandhinagar office, residence and his native place Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh.

“K Rajesh has been formally arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the FIR lodged against him in May this year,” said a CBI official.

Earlier, the CBI had also arrested Surat-based businessman Md Rafiq Memon, proprietor of Jeans Corner in Haripura area, for allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of the the IAS officer.

According to the central agency, the case followed a preliminary inquiry that was conducted on the “request of the Gujarat government in the matter”.

At present, Rajesh is posted as joint secretary to the government, General Administration Department (NRI and ART), in Gandhinagar. He was the district collector of Surendranagar in 2021. He had also served as District Development Officer in Surat from 2017 to 2018.

Initially, a complaint was lodged against Rajesh in New Delhi for financial irregularities related to land and arms licence-related applications during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector from April 2018 to June 2021. An inquiry was launched against Rajesh in 2021.