Cause, not numbers, matters in war between right, wrong: Jagdish Thakor

With months left for the Assembly elections in Gujarat, state Congress president Jagdish Thakor on Friday said that in the war between the truth and falsehood, and the right and the wrong, it is not the number of soldiers, but the causes that are important and people will defeat “communal forces”.

Thakor was speaking at chintan shibir (brain-storming session), a three-day event organised by Congress in Dwarka for thrashing out ideas which can inform party leaders in drafting manifesto for Assembly election due later this year in the state. Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the conclave on Saturday.

“In the war between the truth and falsehood, between dharma (the right) and adharma (the wrong), numbers (of soldiers) are not important, for example, in the war between Lord Rama and Ravan or the battle of Maharabharat between Pandvas and Kuaravas or between Kansa and those who were opposed to him. Here, not the numbers (of soldiers) but causes were important. You have seen the same in the battle of Karbala between Imam Hussain and Yazid,” Thakor said while addressing party leaders and workers at the inaugural ceremony of the conclave.

Thakor further said Congress is not a party of “nine to 10 leaders but of lakhs of workers” and added that in its 137-year-long history, Congress has suffered many setbacks but has emerged stronger after every setback.

“The time is limited and the people you are going to take on are not sacha loko (honest people). They are people who scheme and conspire. We have invited you all here to expose their conspiracies and schemes and to fight them at grassroots,” said Thakor, adding, “I pray to Kaliya Thakor (Lord Krishna, the patron deity of Dwarka) to give you strength to fight the BJP… We didn’t get bogged down by the Britishers. Who are these people (BJP) as compared to them.”

Raghu Sharma, AICC incharge for Gujarat said that Congress will remain vital despite BJP’s continued attempts to poach leaders.

“The day Congress organises some event, BJP poaches some of our leaders. They did it the day Thakor assumed office as PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president and I am sure they are planning something today also as we begin this shibir. But when the Tricolour was threatened as one party worker fell (in the freedom struggle), the other threw himself on the line and kept the flag flying. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi said he would create Congress-mukt-Bharat. Could he do it?,” asked Sharma, the former health minister of Rajasthan.

He termed BJP sampradayik takat (communal force) and asserted that communal forces would be defeated in Gujarat this election. However, Sharma added, Congress’ fight against BJP won’t be easy. “This fight isn’t going to be easy for you as this fight is against those forces who didn’t acknowledge Mahatma Gandhi and (BR Ambedkar) for 70 years but are now showering all their love on them. They didn’t acknowledge even Sardar Patel but are now out constructing his statues…”

Without calling out his name, Sharma also hit out at Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil and the change of guard in the state in September last year. “To hide his failure in tackling Covid-19 pandemic, Modi changed entire government in Gujarat and pretended that he can take bold decisions. He brought in a new face. That was good but with that, he also created a remote-control. He gave the remote-control to (of the government) to a person who is a suspended constable and who is facing 109 cases,” Sharma said.

As many as 550 Congress delegates are participating in the conclave. On the inaugural day, the delegates were divided into 10 working groups who brainstormed on themes of price rise, state of economy, unemployment and consequent suicides, issues concerning farmers, healthcare facilities in the state and government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic etc.