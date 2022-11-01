‘Caught small fishes, crocodiles went scot-free’: Jagdish Thakor alleges nexus involving Union minister responsible for Morbi bridge collapse

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor Tuesday said the police caught “small fishes” in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse and allowed “crocodiles” to go scot-free. He alleged that a nexus between a Union minister of the BJP and a businessman led to the tragedy in Gujarat’s Morbi town in which at least 135 people were killed.

“Among the nine people arrested by the Gujarat Police Monday are those earning Rs 1,500 a month. A guard and persons issuing tickets are among those arrested. Small fishes have been caught while allowing crocodiles to go scot-free,” he said during the public meeting that flagged off the north Gujarat leg of the Congress’s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra at Vadgam. MLA Jignesh Mewani was also present at the event.

The GPCC president alleged that a politician-businessman nexus caused the Morbi tragedy.“The bridge falls under the jurisdiction of the municipality. It did not do the renovation. So who did the work? A BJP minister from the Centre asked his close friend, a businessman, to renovate the bridge. After the bridge was ready, it did not have certificates from the fire brigade, roads and buildings department, urban development department, no NOC from the municipality and the businessman opened the bridge to the public,” Thakor claimed. He said the record books show that 500 tickets were given to the public for the ‘Jhulta Pul’ which collapsed.

Thakor criticises PM Modi

Thakor criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Morbi immediately after the tragedy. He said the Congress party postponed its Parivartan Yatra to be in Morbi with the families of the victims. “While the entire Congress leadership was in Morbi trying to help people, not a single event of the BJP got cancelled. He (PM Modi) attended all the events and when criticisms started happening on social media, then my brother (PM Modi) pretended to cry and declared mourning on Wednesday,” he said.

“You have the country’s property with you. You have helicopters and planes. Why didn’t you use your helicopters to send troops to Morbi for rescue and relief,” said Thakor, alluding to the rescue teams of the Indian Army, Navy and Coast Guard that arrived by road to Morbi. “Why didn’t you attend the cremation of those who passed away? You could have gone at 4 am or 6 am before your official events (on Monday and Tuesday),” he said, questioning the prime minister for wearing a hat and turning out for the event at Kevadia on Monday.

The Congress leader appreciated Muslim youths living in the vicinity of the collapsed bridge for aiding in rescue and relief. “The bridge collapsed at 6:30 pm (on Sunday). As soon as the disaster happened, the Muslim residents of Makrani Vas near the bridge rushed to the spot for rescue. The mediapersons and our MLAs told us that if these 100-odd youths from Makrani Vas had not rushed, then the death toll would have gone beyond 400. This is humanity and brotherhood. This is the power of India’s democracy,” Thakor said, narrating his personal experiences of visiting Morbi after the accident.

‘Election commission in BJP’s pockets’

“As per the survey they conducted through the intelligence bureaus of state and the Centre and other agencies, the BJP is not getting more than 70 seats (in the upcoming Assembly election). So, for four days a week, the prime minister is here. The home minister, defence minister, commerce minister, the entire BJP leadership of the country is in Gujarat…. Both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are going to polls. The elections for Gujarat should have been declared along with Himachal Pradesh. But the BJP government has the election commission in its pockets. The elections in Gujarat will not be declared until the prime minister’s events, organised using public money, end,” Thakor added.

The leader also urged the people to vote the Congress to power in the upcoming polls. Apart from north Gujarat, the Kutch, Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat routes of the yatra were also flagged off on Tuesday. During this campaign, the Congress will traverse 5,432 km to reach out to the public.