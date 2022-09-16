Cattle menace complaints can be made by dialling 100, Gujarat tells HC

The Gujarat government on Thursday submitted before the Gujarat High Court that grievances over cattle menace can be alerted to by citizens by dialling 100 — the police emergency number — even as it submitted that the monsoons are making construction of cattle pounds a challenge and is thus taking some time to establish such pounds.

The submission came during the hearing of a contempt petition pertaining to wilful disobedience of the state and other government authorities with respect to earlier orders passed by the HC in relation to tackling cattle nuisance as well as maintaining road conditions and traffic control.

The state government on August 24 had submitted that the Gujarat Cabinet deliberated on the issue of cattle menace and had announced that municipal corporations have been directed to put up temporary cattle pounds, at the expense of the corporation and subsequently reimbursed by the state government.