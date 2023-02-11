Catholics campaign against decision to raze Daman chapel 

Priests and members of the local Catholic community have launched a campaign against the BJP-run Daman (Union Territory) Municipality’s decision to demolish a 400-year-old Catholic chapel for the expansion of a football ground in the Moti Daman area.

Earlier this week, the Catholic priests and community members made a representation to Daman Municipality President Sonal Patel and handed over a memorandum seeking a rethink into the decision to demolish the Chapel of Our Lady of Angustias.

“The local Catholic leaders, including priests, had submitted letters to us. We assured them that their consent should be taken first. Now, in the coming days, the land acquisition department officials will visit the spot and talk to the priest and leaders,” Patel, who is also a BJP leader, said.

Chief Officer of Daman Municipality, Arun Gupta, did not respond to calls for comments.

The community leaders conveyed to Patel that religious sentiments are attached to the heritage structure built by the Portuguese. The Catholic Christian delegates also handed over a memorandum to all the elected councillors requesting them to interfere and stop the demolition activities.

The decision to raze the chapel was taken a month ago when the Daman municipality administration put up the proposal before the elected wing of the civic body for the expansion of the football ground situated in the Moti Daman area.

As the news spread, Catholic community members, led by Fr Brian Rodrigues, who is associated with Our Lady of Remédios Church in the Moti Daman area, and Mario Lopez, a lawyer and community leader Diogo Gama, met Patel. “We have made representations to the elected leader of the Daman Municipality and are satisfied with the answers. The community people and leaders are totally against such demolition. We are ready to knock each and every door to save the chapel, if needed and even we are ready to fight a legal battle for it,” said Lopez.