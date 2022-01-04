CAT 2021 results: Four from Gujarat score 99.99 percentile

A total of 19 candidates, including four from Gujarat, secured 99.99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results announced Monday.

Of the 19 candidates, 16 are from engineering and three from a non-engineering background. No females figure among the top 19 candidates.

Vadodara resident Parth Chowdhary (21) is among the three candidates from non-engineering background to score 99.99 percentile. The other three toppers — Harshit Kumar, Viraj Shah and Dhanesh Bhutada — from Gujarat are all final-year engineering students at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN).

Chowdhary, who had been harbouring the dream of an MBA for a while, says he wanted to leave the mark of cracking CAT, despite not being from an engineering background. This became his biggest motivation.

A final-year undergraduate student of BA Honours in Economics at Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi University, Chowdhary is yet to appear for his final-year exams. He credits his late father for his success. His mother is a housewife while his elder sister is working.

“I lost my father when I was in Class 11 to a partially undetected cause as we lost him before a proper diagnosis. But he has been always the inspiration behind whatever success I have achieved so far. Be it the highest score of 98.8 percentage in Class 12 that made it possible for me to get admission in Shri Ram College of Commerce or cracking CAT,” Parth, who completed his Class 12 from DPS Vadodara, says.

Cracking CAT is more of a marathon than a sprint, he says. “It is important to keep going every single day, to have that consistency and not prepare (only) during the last one or two months,” he says.

IITGN’s Dhanesh Bhutada (20), an eighth-semester student of chemical engineering, is a Pune native. “For me, it was a well-considered decision as I had taken up several leadership roles during my engineering,” says Bhutada.

Son of a doctor, Bhutada did not shy away from admitting that his parents ‘insistence’ to pick medicine as a career choice. However, his interest in Mathematics and no fascination for Biology drew him towards engineering.

He puts the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) at the top of his preferred MBA institutes. “Not only because of its rankings but also the diverse number of students it has. (IIMA has) Not just engineering candidates but also students from other domains that will help provide a wider perspective,” he explains.

The third high-scorer, Harshit Kumar from the computer science branch at IITGN, is an Ahmedabad resident. Son of a chartered accountant, he says his interest in Mathematics and Science pushed him towards engineering. He said IIMA, being the highest-ranked management institute, would also be his preference.

Viraj Shah (21) — the fourth topper from Gujarat — is an eighth-semester mechanical engineering student who secured 99.99 percentile in CAT and wants to learn management skills to carry forwards the legacy of his father’s business. Friends with both Bhutada and Kumar, Shah also aspires to join IIMA.

“It (Preparing for CAT) was a decision I took while doing engineering. My father has a business of insulation that needs technical as well as managerial knowledge. Hence, with an engineering degree from IIT and an MBA from IIM, I hope to have a better understanding to help my father in his business,” Shah says.