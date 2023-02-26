Casteist slur on AMC official: Former municipal commissioner’s son sent to judicial custody

A special court Saturday sent the son of a former municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad to judicial custody for allegedly hurling casteist abuses on an assistant engineer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The accused, identified as Ashish Tripathi, was handed over to the SC/ST cell after the Ahmedabad city police arrested him Friday. Ashish’s father Radhakant Tripathi was a former AMC commissioner.

The accused has been running Ashish Trading, a business of iron and steel for the past 24 years, the police said.

According to the FIR registered, the alleged incident took place Friday when Rakeshkumar Bhagora, an assistant engineer at AMC west zone’s Thaltej sub-zone office, went to serve a tax notice at Ashish’s office in the Aaron Spectra commercial building in Bodakdev. Bhagora and two other employees were assigned with the sealing job by the tax department superintendent under the special recovery drive tax event of the corporation.

When the assistant engineer introduced himself, Tripathi allegedly said, “Bhagora being from a lower caste has come here for him (Ashish) to incur losses”. “Following this, he hurled casteist abuses at the officer, and attacked with a drinking glass and a plain knife lying nearby,” the FIR stated. Bhagora injured his left thumb in the assault.

According to Z A Sheikh, the assistant commissioner of police at ST/ST cell-1, the accused was booked under IPC Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and various sections of the Gujarat Police Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.