Cases of Chikungunya rise in Ahmedabad

The incidence of chikungunya this year has been 10 times higher than that reported in 2019 in Ahmedabad city, revealed data shared by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. This even as the city reported a decline of vector-borne diseases of malaria, malaria falciparum and dengue since October after the spike seen in August and September, compared to the past two years.

According to AMC data, while October 2019 had seen 37 cases of chikungunya reported in the city, it has gone up to 399 cases this year. In October 2020, the city had reported 391 cases of chikungunya.

In the six days of November, eight cases of chikungunya have already been reported from Ahmedabad city as against the 31 cases in the entire month in 2019 and 226 cases in November 2020.

Diarrhea and vomiting cases, too, saw a spike in October this year — reporting 542 cases against 355 cases in October 2019 and 154 cases in October 2020.

Meanwhile, ‘Doctor on Call in Diwali’, a free voluntary medical consultation, received nearly 500-600 calls during the festive days from November 3 to November 8 this year. The most number of calls were for seasonal viral illnesses, others were for chikungunya, minor burns and injuries, stated the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) and the Ahmedabad Family Physicians’ Association (AFPA), who jointly organised the on-call service.

Calls were also received for skin problems such as allergies. There were calls from “anxious parents when their children fell ill” during the festivities. “Fortunately no major ailments were reported during the festive season,” the statement added.

This year’s ‘Doctor on Call’ marked the 12th edition of this service. AMA president Dr Dilip Gadhvi had, on November 2, stated that the ‘Doctor on Call’ service in 2020 had received as many as 1,000 calls over a span of five days during Diwali, with many calls concerning COVID-19.