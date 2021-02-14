Cases filed after two infants found in garbage; one dead

A newborn boy was rescued from a garbage bin, while an infant girl thrown into a garbage collecting vehicle was found dead, in separate areas of the city within 24 hours.

A newborn boy was rescued from a garbage bin, while an infant girl thrown into a garbage collecting vehicle was found dead, in separate areas of the city within 24 hours.

According to police, the first case came to light around 10.45 pm on Saturday when a patrolling team found a newborn boy inside a municipality garbage bin near Pitampura Municipality School in Shahibaug.

“The patrolling team was alerted by local residents who spotted the baby boy… The infant, with umbilical cord still attached, was injured. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. We have lodged a case against unknown persons under IPC 317 for abandoning a child,” said an officer at Shahibaug PS.

In another case, a sanitary worker-cum-driver of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) who drives garbage collection vehicle found a dead infant girl stuffed inside a polythene bag, thrown into the vehicle by unknown persons in Ellis Bridge area.

“The sanitary worker alerted his superiors regarding the dead infant in the garbage pile. We have lodged a case under IPC 318 for secretly burying or disposing of a child,” said an officer at Ellis Bridge PS.