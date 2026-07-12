Over 4,800 cases disposed of in a day at Lok Adalat in Surat

Among 4,865 cases disposed of in a single day, includes 10 cases that were pending for over 20 years and 172 cases pending for more than 10 years.

A 10-YEAR-OLD cheque-bounce dispute over Rs 76 lakh was among 4,865 cases resolved in a single day during a Lok Adalat in Surat on Saturday, with the directive that the complainant be paid the amount.

Surat district has topped the state for the fifth consecutive year in terms of the highest number of cases settled through National Lok Adalat, said a press release issued by District Legal Service Authority secretary D R Joshi.

Among 4,865 cases disposed of in a single day, includes 10 cases that were pending for over 20 years and 172 cases pending for more than 10 years.

According to sources, the dispute originated in 2015, when Manohar Capital Markets Limited, Surat, invested Rs 1.36 crore in a wind energy project promoted by Win Wind (India) Limited, Mumbai, after the company represented that it was developing a large-scale windmill project at Mahudha, Rajkot, Gujarat, promising attractive returns on the investment.