Over 4,800 cases disposed of in a day at Lok Adalat in Surat

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A 10-YEAR-OLD cheque-bounce dispute over Rs 76 lakh was among 4,865 cases resolved in a single day during a Lok Adalat in Surat on Saturday, with the directive that the complainant be paid the amount.
Surat district has topped the state for the fifth consecutive year in terms of the highest number of cases settled through National Lok Adalat, said a press release issued by District Legal Service Authority secretary D R Joshi.
Among 4,865 cases disposed of in a single day, includes 10 cases that were pending for over 20 years and 172 cases pending for more than 10 years.
According to sources, the dispute originated in 2015, when Manohar Capital Markets Limited, Surat, invested Rs 1.36 crore in a wind energy project promoted by Win Wind (India) Limited, Mumbai, after the company represented that it was developing a large-scale windmill project at Mahudha, Rajkot, Gujarat, promising attractive returns on the investment.
However, the project was allegedly not completed as assured. By 2017, the company refunded Rs 60 lakh, while issuing cheques for the remaining Rs 76 lakh. The cheques were subsequently dishonoured, compelling Manohar Capital Markets Limited, through its Advocate Naresh Gohil, to initiate proceedings for cheque dishonour before the competent court.
During the pendency of the case, the accused company entered insolvency proceedings, giving rise to complex legal issues regarding the maintainability of the complaint. The matter was extensively contested before the Surat Sessions Court and the Gujarat High Court. Despite these proceedings, the accused company failed to obtain any relief and the cheque bounce case continued.
The matter eventually came before Chief Judicial Magistrate M N Padhar. After carefully considering the facts and the prolonged nature of the litigation, CJM Padhar urged both parties to explore an amicable resolution.
Pursuant to the settlement, the accused company handed over a Pay Order of Rs 76 lakh to the complainant company, bringing the decade-old dispute to an end.
The complainant’s lawyer Naresh Gohil said, “We are satisfied with the decision.” Lawyer Anish Kayali, who represented the opponent, said, “We welcome the decision taken in the Lok Adalat.”
Among the notable achievements of the National Lok Adalat, a total of 223 Motor Accident Claim (MAC) cases were amicably settled across Surat district. Of these, a motor accident compensation case at Bardoli was settled for Rs 2.70 crore, while another case at the Surat Headquarters was resolved through settlement for Rs. 80 lakh. In cheque dishonour cases, a total of 3,504 cases were amicably settled across Surat district.
Further, a total of 1,024 civil cases were amicably resolved and 114 matrimonial disputes were amicably settled on Saturday.
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