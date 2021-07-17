Gujarat: Case filed against travel agency for ‘selling’ SoU tickets at higher prices

Police said a group of 23 people, including four minors, had got entry tickets to the Statue of Unity through 'My Value Trip' travel agency in Surat | PTI/file

A case has been filed against a Surat travel agency on Saturday for allegedly duping tourists by selling tickets to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia at higher prices.

Police said a group of 23 people, including four minors, had got entry tickets to the Statue of Unity through ‘My Value Trip’ travel agency in Surat.

When the ticket checker at SoU, Mahesh Tadvi, checked these tickets, he found that the agent had charged an additional Rs 50 on tickets for adults, while the original fare was Rs 380 and Rs 20 was more added in the ticket price for minors, which is Rs 230.

Following this, Deputy Mamlatdar at SoU Satishkumar Prajapati filed a complaint at Kevadia police station against ‘My Value Trip’ travel agency.

Kevadia Police Inspector P T Chaudhary told The Sunday Express, “This is the third such incident of tampering the ticket price of the SOU… We have taken the statements of four of the 23 tourists. We have started a probe and will question the people associated with the travel agency.”

Police have registered an offense under IPC sections 465, 471, and section 66 D of the IT Act.