Case pending only against one more Sadiq Jamal encounter killing: HC discharges sixth accused cop

The Gujarat High Court Friday discharged policeman KM Vaghela, one of the eight accused named in the CBI chargesheet in the alleged fake encounter killing of Sadiq Jamal on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in January 2003.

Vaghela, who was a police inspector with the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), is the sixth among the eight accused to be exonerated from facing trial in the case.

The court of Justice Gita Gopi took into account that other accused with similar or more serious roles as Vaghela have been already discharged from the case. The court noted that then police inspector Tarun Barot, who had allegedly brought the 28-year-old Jamal from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, has been discharged as has been PSI GH Gohil, another accused who took the victim to the alleged place of encounter.

The court also noted that the discharge orders of other accused have not been challenged by the CBI or the kin of the deceased. Notably, Jamal’s brother Shabbir had challenged the discharge orders of four of the accused before the HC but had subsequently withdrawn it in 2022.

Advocate Virat Popat submitted before the court that the only role attributed to Vaghela was that he was with other accused in the case on the evening of January 12, 2003 where they discussed Jamal’s elimination in a staged encounter at Sai Baba Complex area in Naroda. He also submitted that since the other accused were discharged, there was no question of a “team” to constitute the charge of the criminal conspiracy.

The eight cops were named in the CBI chargesheet in December 2012 for conspiring, kidnapping and killing Jamal, a Bhavnagar youth, who was branded a Lashkar-e-Toiba operative. It was alleged that he was out to kill then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and other “right-wing Hindu” leaders.

In 2013, the CBI arrested Vaghela who was absconding from the Ahmedabad airport. In 2017, a special CBI court had rejected the discharge plea by the retired deputy superintendent of police.

Advertisement

While constable Ajaypalsinh Siyaram Yadav and police sub-inspector Ramjibhai Laxmanbhai Mavani were discharged by a special CBI court in Ahmedabad on November 2020, police constable Chhatrasinh Manubha Chudasama and Barot were discharged in February 2021.

Gohil was discharged in December 2022. The case remains pending only against—Irshad Ali Saiyed—who was then a police inspector at the crime branch. He has been accused of allegedly firing at Jamal.

DCB police inspector Jaysinh Gulabsinh Parmar, who had allegedly opened fire at Jamal along with Saiyed, was abated following his death in September 2020.

Advertisement

With Saiyed’s discharge plea pending before the HC, the court had, on January 11, granted him interim relief by directing the trial court to not frame charges against him until the next date of hearing. The matter is listed for hearing next on February 16.