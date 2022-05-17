Case of attempt to murder, arson: MSU former arts student gets bail

The Vadodara sessions court on Monday granted regular bail to S Chandramohan, the alumnus of the Faculty of Fine Arts of MS University who was arrested on May 10 for allegedly “failing to appear” in the ongoing court hearing in a 2018 case of attempted murder and arson.

Chandramohan’s arrest came after the sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against him for missing two consecutive hearings in April and May this year. He allegedly set fire to the vice-chancellor’s office as he was not given his marksheet.

Granting bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000, second additional sessions judge HI Bhatt laid down five conditions for Chandramohan, whose next hearing in the 2018 matter is scheduled for Tuesday.

The bail conditions include refraining from “giving promise, threat or inducement to any person acquainted with the facts of the case” as well as surrendering the original passport before the investigating officer within three days or an affidavit in case there is no passport available.

The court also prohibited Chandramohan from leaving Gujarat without court permission and gave a warning to remain present for all the hearings.

In his bail application, Chandramohan who was sent to judicial on May 10 said that he had “no malafide intention to prolong the case but due to bon-afide mistake and due to death of his advocate (Hirak Ganguly), he could not attend the court”.

Opposing the bail plea, officials of Sayajigunj police station, where the case was booked in February 2018, said that if Chandramohan is released on bail, “he will flee again”.

Granting bail to the 40-year-old artist, the court said, “The present applicant was enlarged on bail and from nowhere it transpires that applicant misused his liberty… therefore, when the investigation is completed then possibility does not remain that present applicant will give threat or lure any witnesses. Hence, in the interest of justice… the present application is allowed.”

The Sayajigunj police station booked Chandramohan under Indian Penal Code sections for attempt to murder (307), arson (436), and mischief causing damage (427), as well as under sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and section 135 of Gujarat Police Act.

On February 2, 2018, Chandra-mohan set fire to the MSU head office where his Masters degree in Visual Arts was held up since 2007 following a university decision to withhold his evaluation after he was booked in a criminal case under IPC section 153A for “hurting religious sentiments” for two artworks displayed in the annual exhibition that year.