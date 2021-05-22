Case filed over FB post on PM, Shah, Rupani and Adityanath

According to cyber crime cell officials, an investigation has been launched in this case with a sub-inspector level officer designated as investigation officer.

The Ahmedabad Police Cyber Crime Cell has booked an unknown person for “defamation” and “statement conducing to mischief” over a Facebook post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police station on Thursday against unknown persons under IPC sections 500 defamation, 505 for statement conducing to mischief and 469 for forgery for purpose of harming reputation.

“The social media monitoring team of the Cyber Crime Cell has been keeping a watch on social media platforms and a Facebook user by the name of Vijay Kumar had posted comments on various dates against PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, which could harm their reputation and defame them,” said KK Modi, wireless sub inspector, Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad Police.

According to cyber crime cell officials, an investigation has been launched in this case with a sub-inspector level officer designated as investigation officer. No arrest has been made yet.

The FIR in Ahmedabad comes days after a man was arrested in Surat for posting comments against PM Modi related to BJP’s defeat in West Bengal elections and a surge in Covid cases, and the arrest of a man in Vadodara for allegedly remixing a video statement made by CM Vijay Rupani.