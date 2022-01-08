Case against supervisor after Dalit worker ‘forced’ to enter drainage in Gandhinagar

An FIR has been lodged against the supervisor of a private company Friday for allegedly forcing a Dalit worker into manual scavenging to clean a choked up drainage without any safety gear in Gandhinagar.

The incident came to light when Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, seeking action, tweeted the pictures of Amar Singh Vasava who was allegedly forced to enter the drainage at Navratri Chowk in Sector 3B Thursday.

Following this, an FIR was lodged against Parthiv Lathia, supervisor with Khilari Infra Private Limited, at the Sector 7 police station of Gandhinagar under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Preven-tion of Atrocities Act, Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabili-tation Act, and IPC 336 for negligent act endangering human life.

Navi Mumbai-based Khilari Infra was awarded the tender for maintenance, repairing and construction of drainages in Gandhinagar for six months by the Patnagar Yojana Peta Vibhag of the state government.

According to the police, a case was filed on the complaint of Kunal Patel, an assistant engineer at the Patnagar Yojana Peta Vibhag. “…Lathia had asked Vasava, a Bharuch native, to enter the drainage without any safety gear. However, as per the conditions of the tender received by Lathia’s agency, no worker can be made to enter the drainage,” the complaint read.

However, Mevani further posted on Twitter: “Police have now lodged an FIR against the supervisor in this case. But the big question is why are workers forced till date to enter gutters in developed Gujarat? Does the state government have no funds to make modern machines?”

No arrests have been made in the case so far, said a police officer.