Case against Jignesh Mevani over 2017 rally: Judgment likely today

A magisterial court in Mehsana is expected to pronounce its judgment on Thursday in a criminal case registered against Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others for holding a rally in July 2017 without police permission.

Apart from Mevani, leader of Nationalist Congress Party Reshma Patel is also one of the accused in the case.

Advocate Mahesh Gurjar, who is appearing as a defence advocate in the case, said that the magisterial court presided over by additional chief judicial magistrate J A Parmar has fixed the case for pronouncement of judgment Thursday.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar is also one of the accused in the case. But since he was absent at the time of framing of the charge by the court against accused in April last year, the court had passed an order to hold separate trial against him when he appears before the court.

The court also commenced trial against 10 persons including Mevani and Patel.

On July 12, 2017, to mark one year of Una Dalit flogging incident, Mevani and his associates had led an “Azadi Kooch” from Mehsana to Dhanera of Banaskantha. Kumar and Patel had also joined them.

Mehsana police had registered a case of unlawful assembly against them under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code since they were not given permission to hold the march.

Police had submitted a chargesheet against 12 persons in the case, including Mevani, Patel and Kumar, before the magisterial court in Mehsana. One of the accused has died.