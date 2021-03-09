Carpenter plotted elderly couple’s murder: Ahmedabad police

Police held four accused from Madhya Pradesh and one from Ahmedabad for the murders of Ashok Patel and Jyotsana Patel in Shantivan Palace bungalows in Ahmedabad on March 5. (Express Photo)

Ahmedabad city police on Tuesday said that they have cracked the murder of the elderly couple in Sola area, claiming that a carpenter who had worked in the couple’s house last month plotted their murder and robbery to arrange funds for his sister’s wedding.

Ashok Patel, 68, and his wife Jyotsna, 68 were found murdered in their posh bungalow in Sola area on March 5.

The police arrested five persons from Madhya Pradesh and Ahmedabad on Tuesday in connection with the case.

According to police, four out of the five accused had entered the Patel residence in Shantivan Palace bungalows on March 5 around 8:20 am and murdered the couple by slitting their throats, using knives, and decamped with gold, other valuables and their mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Gaud, Nitin Gaud, Rahul Gaud, Brijmohan Gaud and Ashish Vishwakarma, all natives of Dabra in Gwalior, who were arrested by teams of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) from Bhind and Gwalior districts on March 7 night and March 8.

According to police, Bharat Gaud, who had a rented residence in Ghatlodia of Ahmedabad, worked as a carpenter in the house of deceased from February 14 to February 24 earlier and he provided a tip to the four accused and in the process conducted a recce.

Bharat also knew that the deceased victims have a son who lives in Dubai and daughter who is married in Ahmedabad itself, said the police.

“Bharat Gaud and Rahul Gaud are siblings and their sister Nikita’s marriage was fixed for April 25 this year in their native village. They needed Rs 2 lakh for the marriage and Bharat while working as a carpenter for the deceased got an idea to commit robbery. For this he told his brother Rahul and his brother in law Nitin Gaud to come to Ahmedabad. Nitin also called his two friends Ashish Vishwakarma and Brijmohan Gaud to Ahmedabad,” said Premvir Singh, special commissioner of police, Ahmedabad city.

“They did recce of the house for two days and five of them made a plan to commit the robbery in morning hours thinking that a curfew is in place in Ahmedabad during night hours due to the Covid-19 pandemic which will affect their movement while fleeing,” he said.

Chronology of events

According to Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of police Chaitanya Mandlik, four accused- Nitin, Rahul, Ashish and Brijmohan, decided to commit the robbery while Bharat stayed back at his rented residence in Ghatlodia.

“Before the day of murders, the accused brought a knife from Pavagadh and stole two motorcycles from Vadodara. They also had a country made pistol with them.

On March 5 morning, the four accused arrived at Hebatpur crossroad on their bikes around 7:30 am. After doing recce for half an hour, around 8:20 am, they parked their bikes in a lane adjacent to the bungalows and Nitin rang the doorbell of the victims’ house.

“When Ashok Patel answered the door, Nitin told him they knew Bharat and that he had done furniture work here, so they wanted to take pictures of the furniture. Thus the four entered the house and started talking to Patel. A few seconds later, they tried to suffocate Patel. Hearing the commotion, Jyotsana ran down from the first floor and was overpowered by Ashish and Nitin who stabbed her multiple times. Meanwhile, Ashok had passed out and the accused dragged him to the bedroom and slit his throat, ” the DCP said.

They stole Rs 12,000 cash, cell phone and Jyotsana’s gold jewellery.

The accused then tried to flee in the SUV vehicle of victim after Brijmohan found its key in the house but in a hurry when they started the car in reverse gear to take it out, the vehicle hit the gate and stopped. So they ran on foot towards their bikes and escaped.

Another accused Ravi Sharma is yet to be held, said the police.

Police added that the five accused have been earlier involved in a series of chain and mobile snatching incidents in Ahmedabad and Vadodara.