Caretaker couple killed in fire at eye care centre

A couple who worked as caretaker at the Modi Eye Care Center in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad were found dead in a fire that broke out at the building early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Naresh Pardhi, 25 and Hansa Pardhi, 22, residents of Chandlodiya area of Ahmedabad.

“The reason for the fire outbreak is not known yet. But we got a call at around 9:50 am. The fire broke out on the ground floor, mostly early in the morning, because by the time we reached there was still a lot of smoke. It seems the death of the couple happened due to the smoke in their respiratory system. The burn injuries were not that much,” said Om Jadeja, Ahmedabad Divisional Fire Officer.

According to Jadeja, someone from the neighbourhood saw the smoke coming out from the center and called the fire department.

Construction work is also going on at the center. The bodies of Naresh and Hansa were found by the father of Naresh on the staircase to the first floor.

“It seems that they might tried dousing the fire though the fire extinguisher and fire hose. The other floors were engulfed in the smoke. The fire was put off in 25 minutes,” Jadeja said. “Since it is winter, the windows and other ventilations are tight closed. That is why it was filled with so much smoke,” he added.

The couple was working for a year or so at the eye care center, and used to stay at the center only. They were the only people who were present there.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the station. Investigation is still going on.