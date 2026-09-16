Used-car sale racket in Gujarat: Police hunt for Tata Motors showroom manager

Imagine handing over your car for sale or exchange to someone who promises you an attractive price and/ or a big discount on your new car. But the proceeds of the sale never reach you – and you discover that you have lost both your car and the money that you thought you would make.

At least four disputed vehicle transactions have brought a manager at a Tata Motors dealership in Nadiad in Kheda district under police scrutiny. The complaints of alleged cheating against this individual suggest a pattern of deception involving both customers and dealers of used cars.

On Tuesday (September 16), an FIR was registered at the Kapadvanj Town police station against one Rajan Joshi, who police said is a manager at Progressive Cars Pvt Ltd, a Tata Motors franchise in Nadiad that is allied with the dealership’s main showroom in Anand.

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This was the fourth FIR in five days accusing Joshi of used-car fraud – the first FIR had been lodged at Nadiad Town police station on September 9.

In the first complaint, the owner of a Maruti Suzuki Nexa XL6 had alleged that Joshi had sold off the car for Rs 6.25 lakh without the knowledge of the complainant, and had also not paid the complainant the money from the sale.

Joshi is on the run, police said. A spokesperson at the Progressive Cars Tata Motors dealership in Nadiad confirmed that Joshi was a “Team Leader” there.

The spokesperson said Progressive Cars was keen to give a statement, but needed “some time”. He alleged that Joshi appeared to have swindled the dealership as well, and that the company was currently gathering details to file a police complaint against him.

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13 complaints of fraud and counting

The first FIR opened the floodgates for a series of complaints from both car owners and car dealers, police said. Nadiad Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpayee told The Indian Express that a total of 13 individuals had come forward with similar complaints since the matter came to light.

“The case pertains to a manager of a Tata Motors showroom in Nadiad. The accused promised the car owners good value for their used cars and went ahead and sold them – in some cases without even letting the owners know. He did not transfer the money to the owners either,” Bajpayee said.

A phone call from a used-car dealer to an owner whose car was hypothecated to a bank blew the lid off the alleged scam, Bajpayee said.

“When the car dealer called the owner for the required No-Objection Certificate, the owner was surprised to know that his car had been sold off without his permission,” the officer said.

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“It was after this case that 12 other complainants came forward,” Bajpayee said. “The police are lodging FIRs in the cases where the complainants are willing to take the legal process forward,” he said.

‘Rs 25 lakh collected from dealer, zero cars delivered’

In the Kapadvanj FIR on Tuesday, a used-car dealer and his brother have alleged that Joshi collected more than Rs 25 lakh in connection with deals involving several vehicles, but had failed to complete the promised transactions.

According to the complaint filed by Bhadresh Patel, who runs a used-car dealership called Jay Ambe Auto Consult in Kapadvanj, Joshi offered to arrange a Honda Amaze, a Hyundai Aura, a Tata Nexon and a Suzuki Ertiga for him.

Patel alleged in the complaint that he had paid Joshi several instalments of cash, and made transactions through bank accounts. But despite receiving the money, Joshi allegedly failed to provide Patel with the promised NOCs.

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In the case of an Ertiga, Joshi allegedly took Rs 7 lakh but did not deliver the vehicle, says the complaint. Patel also alleged that the original owner of an Aura supplied by Joshi had told him (Patel) that he (original owner) had not received the payment for the car.

The complaint also alleged that Joshi had taken a Tata Altroz from another person and sold it without paying the owner of the car the promised sum of Rs 7.20 lakh.

Alarm bells started ringing after Joshi allegedly stopped responding to phone calls. Patel said Joshi’s mobile phone was switched off in the first week of September.

A Hyundai Aura, a WagonR, and three alleged victims

Some complainants have said they came in contact with Joshi through the Tata dealership and ended up trusting him, police said.

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In a complaint registered at the Nadiad Rural police station on September 12, one Dilipkumar Barot, a resident of Manjipura in Nadiad town, alleged that Joshi took his Hyundai Aura saying that the car would be displayed at the showroom, and later sold it without his consent.

In his complaint, Barot said he had bought the car in 2022 after taking a bank loan of Rs 8.09 lakh, with a repayment EMI of Rs 13,278. On August 26, Barot visited the Tata showroom to inquire about a new car. There he met Joshi, who allegedly valued both Barot’s Aura as well as the vehicle of a friend at approximately Rs 4.20 lakh, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Joshi got back to Barot two days later with an alleged “festive exchange offer” under which benefits of Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2 lakh would be available to him.

But Barot was not convinced – so Joshi allegedly assured him that he would only take the Aura to display at the showroom, and the car would not be sold without first checking with Barot. Joshi allegedly left his WagonR behind with Barot.

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On September 8, Barot received a call from Bhadresh Patel, who allegedly told him that he had bought the Aura from Joshi for Rs 4.90 lakh, paying Rs 3.70 lakh by cheque and Rs 1.20 lakh in cash.

A horrified Barot tried to contact Joshi, but found his phone switched off. Later that afternoon, a man showed up at Barot’s home and allegedly claimed that the WagonR that Joshi had left behind actually belonged to him, and that he too had been duped by Joshi. This man had then driven away with the WagonR, Barot told police.

A lawyer’s Tata Altroz, and promise of ‘benefits’ on new car

The second FIR lodged at Nadiad Town police station on September 10 was filed by lawyer Nitiraj Mistry, who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 8.60 lakh after he handed over his Tata Altroz for “exchange”.

According to the FIR, Mistry had purchased the car in his mother’s name in 2023 after taking a loan from a bank. Joshi had allegedly told the lawyer that the car would fetch Rs 8.60 lakh, and had collected the vehicle from the parking area of the Nadiad court complex.

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Mistry told police that Joshi had asked him to clear the outstanding loan and obtain an NOC from the bank. Mistry subsequently paid Rs 3,47,583 to the lender, obtained the NOC, and sent it to Joshi.

Joshi had allegedly told Mistry that the car would be repaired at a workshop in Anand, and that Mistry would receive a cheque after its sale. He also allegedly offered Mistry Rs 1.50 lakh in “dealer and loyalty discounts” on the purchase of a new car.

When payment did not arrive, Mistry visited the showroom, and allegedly discovered that another individual had already made full payment for ‘his’ vehicle, police said. Mistry alleged that employees at the showroom could not explain the transaction to him. He registered a police complaint against Joshi, the Tata Motors dealer, and a staffer named Jigar.

DySP Bajpayee said, “Joshi is currently on the run. Teams have been formed to look for him. We are conducting the probe.”