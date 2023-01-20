scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Car crashes into crockery store in Vadodara, driver booked

According to a release from Gotri police station, the incident took place at around 8 pm on Wednesday when the accused, whose name has been withheld, had arrived in the parking area outside the crockery store located at BPC Road.

The accused allegedly accidentally pressed the accelerator of the car, causing the car to jump up the five steps at the entrance and crash into the glass facade as well as the display shelves that showcased fragile crockery items. (Representational/File)
One person was booked in Vadodara for allegedly crashing her car into a crockery store on Wednesday night.

While no one was injured in the accident, the crockery shop owner has filed a case against the woman who was driving the car for damages.

The accused allegedly accidentally pressed the accelerator of the car, causing the car to jump up the five steps at the entrance and crash into the glass facade as well as the display shelves that showcased fragile crockery items.

The Gotri police station has initiated a probe in the case based on the complaint of the store owner. The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 279 for rash and negligent driving as well as the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. A senior officer of the city police said that the shop owner has also sought damages worth lakhs from the accused woman.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 00:22 IST
