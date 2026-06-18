CAPF deployment, digital sweep & social media watch: Government ramps up security for NEET retest

THE GUJARAT Police are on high alert ahead of the re-NEET examination scheduled for June 21 across the country. The state has a total of 211 examination centres for the National Eligibility-and-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, and has 79,411 candidates registered to appear for the same.

The Indian Express has learnt that one police personnel would be deployed for every 80 candidates at the examination centres. This is more than the ratio of police personnel deployed for the Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) exams, where the ratio was 75:1. However, the total number of personnel has not been disclosed.

Sources said the local police deployment is apart from the traffic police that will be deployed to manage the routes to them, making sure candidates are able to reach on time. An undisclosed large number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel will be deployed in the districts with examination centres.