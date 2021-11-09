Capability development of India’s armed forces a national imperative: Naravane

With disputed borders in the North and East, capability development of India’s armed forces remains a national imperative, said Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Tuesday.

Virtually addressing an event at the Rashtriya Raksha University campus near Dahegam, Naravane said, “Disruptive technologies are transforming the character of modern world, faster than ever before. We have seen the impact of these technologies in the recent conflicts around the world. Given our active borders and disputed borders in the North and East with our two neighbours, capability development remains a national imperative.”

At the event, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N).

“Dependence for niche technologies on other countries creates significant vulnerability, especially in times of conflict,” the Army chief said adding that Indian Army’s collaboration with BISAG-N will go a long way to address these challenges by developing “in-house” solutions.

“The signing of two MoUs with Rashtriya Raksha University and BISAG-N is a landmark occasion for the Indian Army…,” General Naravane said.

As per the MoU, the university will focus on meeting specific requirements of the Indian Army in emerging contemporary technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, disruptive military technologies, cyber and information warfare, air and space capabilities and will provide certification for all training undertaken at the institute.

Meanwhile, BISAG-N will develop specific projects required by the Indian Army in fields of information technology and artificial intelligence and help generate customised training content, telecasting audio-visual training content, among others.

Lieutenant General Raj Shukla, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of ARTRAC, who presided over the event emphasised the need for civil-military fusion. “The domain of national security is increasingly one of great complexity, growing sophistication and humongous change,” he said.

Talking about importance of Artificial Intelligence and China’s recent testing of hypersonic missiles, Lieutenant General Shukla said, “Today if you have a hypersonic missile with speeds of Mach 7-20, the responses to these missiles, either in terms of missile defence or interception, cannot be at the rate of human reaction. The responses have to be at the rate of machine level. So unless the Indian Army embraces artificial intelligence and the entire gamut of relative technologies, our responses will be feeble.”

Adding ARTRAC has outstanding success with start-up firms, he said, “In the past two years, the Indian Army, more particularly ARTRAC, has invested close to Rs 260 crore to drive technological endeavours. Within nine months, we developed swarm drones with combat potential.”

RRU vice-chancellor Dr Bimal Patel and Director General of BISAG-N, TP Singh, were also present.