Can’t fly drone without passport: Rule dampens Gujarat’s dream to be drone hub

Amid the Gujarat government’s push to promote the use of drones in several sectors including forestry, agriculture, geology, mining and disaster management, the state is facing a shortage of certified drone pilots.

The reason — a mandate by the Director General of Civil Aviation requiring candidates enrolling for drone pilot training to have a passport.

The state government announced its drone policy in August to encourage commercial use of drones and generate 25,000 jobs in the process, a vision backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants India to become the world’s drone hub.

The DGCA is the nodal authority in the country for “prescribing drone training requirements, overseeing drone schools, and providing pilot licences online.” It has currently approved 29 Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs) across the country for imparting training in flying and maintenance of drones. But several candidates enrolling at these drone training schools are unable to apply for a licence because they do not have a passport.

Chirag Solanki, a pharmacist from Ahmedabad takes his drone flying lessons on a simulator by trainer Hiren Prajapati. Nirmal Harindran Chirag Solanki, a pharmacist from Ahmedabad takes his drone flying lessons on a simulator by trainer Hiren Prajapati. Nirmal Harindran

A DGCA official told the Indian Express: “The Drone Rules 2021 was framed by the civil aviation ministry in consultation with the ministry of home affairs and other security agencies. Previously, there was a requirement of security clearance, which has been relaxed now to make the process fast by introducing a passport as a requirement.”

At Kaushalya — The Skill University (KSU) in Ahmedabad, only 25 candidates who applied this year for the drone training course had valid passports. The university, a DGCA-approved and the only state university in Gujarat offering drone pilot training, received over 640 applications out of which 325 candidates submitted the required documents and 154 candidates were finally called for scrutiny.

KSU offers three courses at its School of Drone – drone pilot, drone manufacturing and services, and drone data processing and analysis – and charges Rs 15,000 per course. The university recently completed training its first batch of 20 students – all passport holders.

Advertisement

It has decided to provide one-month basic training, instead of the minimum 40-hour course as mandated by the DGCA, to those who do not have passports.

“If we want to achieve the target of training 20,000 drone pilots in three years, then around 7,000 pilots have to be trained each year. This looks a little difficult in the current scenario. Since we cannot exempt anyone from the passport mandate as per DGCA rules, we are providing one-month basic training as part of the drone flying course. During this period, the university will assist candidates in getting their passports issued,” said Anju Sharma, the Director General of KSU who also holds the additional charge of principal secretary at the Gujarat Labour Skill Development and Employment department.

Sources in the state government said that the Gujarat government has raised the issue of mandatory passport requirement with the DGCA and central government officials, but the DGCA denied having received any such communication or request.

Advertisement

“This bit about passports becoming a problem for drone training may be overstated. Passport application facility is available through over four lakh common service centres in small towns and kasbas. Many people from farming backgrounds also go abroad. How can they do that without a passport?” said a source in the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Meanwhile, private training institutes in the state are also struggling to admit students due to the passport mandate.

“The previous requirement of seeking approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs was done away with around three years ago. Now we have the passport mandate. Several training schools approached the ministry but it did not relent,” said Captain Shankar Mudaliar from Blue Ray Aviation, a private drone training institute in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district offering a five-day drone pilot training course for Rs 50,000.

Mudaliar said that the majority of the applicants at Blue Ray Aviation do not have passports, adding that he has been able to train only 15 pilots so far despite having designed a flexible training module for candidates who are working. “Many applicants get rejected because they do not have passports. Some of them want to know why they need to get a passport made since they already know how to fly a drone,” he added.

Despite being a roadblock, Mudaliar admitted that the passport mandate is a security requirement which will ensure that the credentials of the pilot is verified before he is allowed to fly a drone.

Advertisement

“Since drones can be misused, the government is trying to establish the credentials of a drone pilot by making the passport a mandatory requirement. With this, at least, the threats can be narrowed down,” he said.

However, Manish Dave of Sanskardham Drone Academy, another DGCA-approved private drone training school in Gujarat, said that nearly all candidates who had enrolled this year had valid passports. Dave’s institute has trained 31 drone pilots so far and charges Rs 55,000 for the course.

Advertisement

“Candidates are doing their homework and checking all the requirements online before applying for the course. Almost 100 percent of the applicants have a passport,” Dave said.