‘Can’t afford to refill LPG cylinder’: Workers’ exodus sends alarm bells ringing in Surat’s textile industry

People, many of whom are employed in the textile industry, wait to board a train at Udhna Railway station in Surat, Gujarat. Express Photo/Hanif Malek

FOR SEVERAL days now, Subhash Thakur, a dyeing and printing mill worker here, has been struggling to feed his family of four. His struggle is not caused by unemployment, but the inflation that is a result of an LPG or liquefied petroleum gas crisis that has impacted people far and wide.

Thakur, until recently, lived at a rented accommodation in Pandesara with his wife and two kids. Among his belongings is a five-kilogram gas cylinder that he “cannot afford to refill” now.

Waiting to board a train back to his home in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Thakur said, “As I don’t have a gas registration book, we used to get our small LPG cylinder filled at a refilling centre in Pandesara for Rs 500. The store has raised the charges to Rs. 2,500, a price we cannot pay. My children are small. To survive, I have booked tickets back to my native place.”