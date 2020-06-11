Ahmedabad: Candidates unhappy with changes in NID admission process

After all it’s a design institute so its orientation should be towards proficiency towards design. After all it’s a design institute so its orientation should be towards proficiency towards design.

As per the old admission guidelines, candidates clearing prelims had to appear personally for the main Design Aptitude Test (DAT) and personal test. However, in a mail sent to candidates on June 9 just three days before the deadline set by the institute, the candidates were asked to ‘upload creative work samples and statement of purpose’ by June 12.

“It is like changing the syllabus just days before the exams. When CBSE and other Boards are ready to hold exams at examination centres, then why can’t NID do the same? Also, the creative samples mode creates an advantage for financially well off and mounts the odds against deserving candidates,” a candidate from Delhi said.

Another questioned the credibility of this method. “The main exam is supposed to be an aptitude and personal test. Students with natural aptitude to design look forward to this as they have an edge. After all it’s a design institute so its orientation should be towards proficiency towards design. But now as per the changed rules, those who can afford are known to pay artists and designers huge sum of money to create portfolios for the candidates. So, this means those who cannot afford cannot compete,” the candidate stated.

The institute said the changes were made because of Covid-19 pandemic. “In the wake of the pandemic, necessary changes in the admission process have been communicated to the applicants. All amendments and notifications are available on the admission website,” NID Registrar Rekha Nair responded to a query sent by The Indian Express on mail.

As per the initial admission guidelines, the DAT prelims and mains exam had a weightage of 30 and 70 per cent, respectively. However, the amendment made on June 4 has reversed it to prelims with a 70 per cent weightage and DAT mains which now will be online to 30 per cent.

Besides, candidates are also miffed at the delay in the admission process by NID in comparison to private design institutes. “All private institutes have finished their admission process. If NID declares its final results by July end, then students like me will lose lakhs as fee paid in private institutions as backup as this will be post the date of withdrawal in those institutes,” a candidate said.

