Gujarat: Village sarpanch polls suspended after candidate dies in Panchmahals

Days ahead of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Gujarat, the Returning Officer of Sehra taluka in Panchmahals district on Wednesday suspended the elections in Nandarva village, following the death of one of the five candidates in the fray for the post of sarpanch.

In a circular issued under Section 23 of the Gujarat Panchayats Election Rules, 1994, the Returning Officer of Sehra Taluka suspended the elections after the death of Bharat Shankar Patel, who had collapsed during his election campaign on December 13.

Patel was rushed to a private hospital in Godhra for primary treatment and referred to a private hospital in Vadodara on Tuesday. However, Patel died on his way to Vadodara due to cardiac arrest.

Patel had filed his nominations for the post of sarpanch on December 4 and begun his campaigning. A total of five candidates were in the fray for the post of Sarpanch from Nandarva village — Bharat Patel, Bahadur Solanki, Prabhatsinh Patel, Sanjay Rathod, and Ramesh Baria — after the final date for withdrawal of nominations.

As per Section 23 of the Gujarat Panchayat Election Rules, 1994, the returning officer revokes the election process, following the death of a valid candidate, before the polls.

The polling for the panchayat elections in Gujarat is scheduled to be held on December 19.