scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Can Bhagwat meet Bilkis Bano: Owaisi

Owasi also declared AIMIM candidates on three seats in Ahmedabad and Surat for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled later this year. “From Jamalpur-Khadia assembly seat in Ahmedabad, Sabar Kabuliwala (Gujarat president of AIMIM) will represent our party,” he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, Bilkis Bano, Bilkis Bano Case, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“Can Mohan Bhagwat meet Bilkis Bano? But he will not meet her. He goes to a madrasa and in Assam madrasas are demolished. In Uttar Pradesh, madrasas and wakf properties are surveyed so that properties of Muslims can be snatched away from them,” he added.

Criticising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat who recently visited a madrasa, head of All India Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaision Saturday asked if he would visit Bilkis Bano in Gujarat.

Addressing a public gathering at Juhapura in Ahmedabad,  Owaisi said, “The BJP and RSS are doing a new drama. The Sarsangchalak of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat went to a madrasa in Delhi, where he listened to Quran and met the students. Media reported this beautifully. I am appealing to Mohan Bhagwat sahab… if you can meet Bilkis Bano and assure her of justice.”

“Can Mohan Bhagwat meet Bilkis Bano? But he will not meet her. He goes to a madrasa and in Assam madrasas are demolished. In Uttar Pradesh, madrasas and wakf properties are surveyed so that properties of Muslims can be snatched away from them,” he added.

Owasi also declared AIMIM candidates on three seats in Ahmedabad and Surat for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled later this year. “From Jamalpur-Khadia assembly seat in Ahmedabad, Sabar Kabuliwala (Gujarat president of AIMIM) will represent our party,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...Premium
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meetPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meet
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

He also named Wasim Qureshi who will contest from Surat-East and Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda constituency in Ahmedabad.

Alleging that Juhapura is treated as an enemy territory, Owaisi said, “In Juhapura, Muslims get step-brotherly treatment. Being a Muslim area, it is looked at with hate and is described as enemy territory.”

He added that BJP, during its two-decade rule in Gujarat, has not been able to open a government school in Juhapura, provide drinking water or tackle traffic snarls.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

At the event, Owaisi also inducted few Dalit leaders from Vadgam Assembly constituency which is represented by Jignesh Mevani, who is aligned to the Congress party.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:47:01 pm
Next Story

Not quitting NCP, there is no bar on speaking to Amit Shah, says Khadse

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement