Can Bhagwat meet Bilkis Bano: Owaisi

Criticising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat who recently visited a madrasa, head of All India Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaision Saturday asked if he would visit Bilkis Bano in Gujarat.

Addressing a public gathering at Juhapura in Ahmedabad, Owaisi said, “The BJP and RSS are doing a new drama. The Sarsangchalak of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat went to a madrasa in Delhi, where he listened to Quran and met the students. Media reported this beautifully. I am appealing to Mohan Bhagwat sahab… if you can meet Bilkis Bano and assure her of justice.”

“Can Mohan Bhagwat meet Bilkis Bano? But he will not meet her. He goes to a madrasa and in Assam madrasas are demolished. In Uttar Pradesh, madrasas and wakf properties are surveyed so that properties of Muslims can be snatched away from them,” he added.

Owasi also declared AIMIM candidates on three seats in Ahmedabad and Surat for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled later this year. “From Jamalpur-Khadia assembly seat in Ahmedabad, Sabar Kabuliwala (Gujarat president of AIMIM) will represent our party,” he said.

He also named Wasim Qureshi who will contest from Surat-East and Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda constituency in Ahmedabad.

Alleging that Juhapura is treated as an enemy territory, Owaisi said, “In Juhapura, Muslims get step-brotherly treatment. Being a Muslim area, it is looked at with hate and is described as enemy territory.”

He added that BJP, during its two-decade rule in Gujarat, has not been able to open a government school in Juhapura, provide drinking water or tackle traffic snarls.

At the event, Owaisi also inducted few Dalit leaders from Vadgam Assembly constituency which is represented by Jignesh Mevani, who is aligned to the Congress party.