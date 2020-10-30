Campaigning for Cong candidate in Karjan: Supporters throng Hardik’s road show, Covid rules violated

Congress Working President Hardik Patel. (File)

A day after addressing a public rally in Sadhli area of Karjan Assembly Constituency in Vadodara to campaign for Congress candidate Kiritsinh Jadeja, party’s working president Hardik Patel on Thursday held a road show in the constituency with several supporters in tow.

With no precautionary measures for Covid-19 in place, the party leaders were seen huddling as they met people en route and some, including Jadeja, even participated in the road show without wearing masks. The rally which began at the Atmiya Yuva junction, passed through Juna Bazaar, Old Cotton Bridge, Municipality area,

Main Bazaar and Jalaram Nagar areas of Karjan town. Hardik, who accompanied Jadeja, urged the

people to “rise above caste orders and vote against the BJP’s arrogance and corruption”.

The rally saw locals turning out curiously as the party leaders introduced Jadeja, whose candidature has been faced with infighting within the party. Last month, the local Congress leaders had written letters of protest to the executive body of the Congress in the state seeking a change of candidate, based on the contention that Jadeja was an outsider and unknown to people.

Karjan is going to bypolls on November 3. The seat fell vacant after the resignation of MLA Akshay Patel, who had resigned from the post and quit the party in June this year ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. Akshay joined the BJP and is contesting the bypolls to retain his seat as a BJP candidate.

Vadodara district police did not confirm if the Congress had sought permission for the road show. Vadodara Congress leaders too did not comment when asked about the Covid rule violations.

