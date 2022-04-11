Judiciary still feudal: Justice Chandrachud

Indian judiciary continues to be “feudal” and can be “modern and futuristic only if mindsets change”, said Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud in Kevadia Sunday. He also batted for the adoption of technology to modernise the judiciary and do away with the feudal structure.

“These feudal practices are evident to us by the element of subordination between practice amongst judges of the district judiciary judges being made to wait when a judge of the higher court is coming to the district, at the border of the district. Judges of the district judiciary are not allowed to sit when they talk to high court judges or even higher. These are some of the symbols of the subordination of the district judiciary,” said Justice Chandrachud in a virtual address at the National Judicial Conference on Mediation and Information Technology held at Tent City Kevadia Colony near the Statue of Unity.

Inspection of districts, which is a source of grave stress to our district judiciary, can be radically changed if we allow for electronic registers for inspection by the high courts, he said. “Likewise, when we assess the performance of judicial officers, or promotion of judges all the way across, I believe… we can do a lot to assuage the grievance, that our processes are not objective… I do believe that technology is full of untapped potential for changing the face of the Indian judiciary and for making it more modern,” said Justice Chandrachud.

Additionally, he pointed out that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help in “untangling the complexity” of cases, which may prove to be useful in property disputes and criminal cases. However, the SC judge cautioned that reliance on AI must not lead to complacency as such algorithms are not free of biases. He also added that judges need to independently apply their minds.