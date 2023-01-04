scorecardresearch
Cages set in Gandhinagar after residents ‘sight leopard’

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Gandhinagar Chandesh Kumar said, “On Saturday (December 31), one person reported to have sighted a leopard... today (Wednesday), a woman sanitation worker said that she saw a leopard in Sector 20.

Following this, our teams have been searching for any clue to ascertain if there is any leopard in the city. We have not found any trace such as pug marks.” (Express Photo)
Cages set in Gandhinagar after residents 'sight leopard'
After two residents reported about sighting a leopard in Gandhinagar, forest officials on Wednesday laid cages and camera traps to capture the animal. 
Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Gandhinagar Chandesh Kumar said, “On Saturday (December 31), one person reported to have sighted a leopard… today (Wednesday), a woman sanitation worker said that she saw a leopard in Sector 20.
Following this, our teams have been searching for any clue to ascertain if there is any leopard in the city. We have not found any trace such as pug marks.”
Adding that they have laid three cages and camera traps to see if the reports are correct, the DCF said, “So far, there is no such evidence (to suggest presence of a leopard in the state capital).” 
