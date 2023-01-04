Cages set in Gandhinagar after residents ‘sight leopard’

Following this, our teams have been searching for any clue to ascertain if there is any leopard in the city. We have not found any trace such as pug marks.” (Express Photo)

After two residents reported about sighting a leopard in Gandhinagar, forest officials on Wednesday laid cages and camera traps to capture the animal.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Gandhinagar Chandesh Kumar said, “On Saturday (December 31), one person reported to have sighted a leopard… today (Wednesday), a woman sanitation worker said that she saw a leopard in Sector 20.

Following this, our teams have been searching for any clue to ascertain if there is any leopard in the city. We have not found any trace such as pug marks.”