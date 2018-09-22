CAG report tabled in Gujarat Assembly: ‘Govt was indifferent in following procedures for setting up new medical colleges’

The CAG report has pointed out that the state government was “indifferent” in following the necessary procedures with regard to establishing new medical colleges in Gujarat under a central scheme. The report also revealed glaring inadequacies in healthcare services in government hospitals and medical education after an audit was carried out by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) of government medical colleges and attached hospitals on their performance between 2012 and 2017.

“The opportunity for opening new government medical colleges with the central budgetary assistance could not be availed due to indifference shown by the state government in submission of proposal to the Medical Council of India (MCI),” the report tabled in the state Assembly on the last day of its Monsoon Session on Wednesday stated.

The CAG report for the year March 2017 of audit between March and August 2017 has clearly stated that the state government could not avail central funds of Rs 750 crore for setting up of five new medical colleges in the state under centrally sponsored schemes due to delay in submission of proposals.

As of March 2017, there were 22 medical colleges in the state offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses, offering 3,530 seats and 1,211 seats, respectively. Of these, six are government medical colleges and remaining 16 are self-financed colleges run by societies, municipal corporations and private trusts.

The total seats offered of these six government medical colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate courses was 1,080 and 750, respectively. The Government of India in May, 2013 had launched a scheme for establishing new medical colleges attached to the existing district and referral hospitals to mitigate shortage of doctors. Under the scheme, each college would get Rs 200 cr to be shared by the Centre and state in the ratio of 75:25. The central government had instructed the state government to submit their willingness for the scheme. However, till October 2014, the Gujarat government did not take any initiative for which no reasons are on record. In November 2014, the government submitted the proposals for establishing medical colleges in five district hospitals – Amreli, Godhra, Nadiad, Palanpur and Vyara. But by then the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs had already approved 58 new medical colleges in 20 states and union territories.

The state government has been claiming that it has opened eight new medical colleges till October 2017 under the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) and the process of opening five new colleges on a Private-Public-Partnership mode was in progress. However, of the eight medical colleges, five were opened before May 2013 and two in 2015-16 and one recently opened.

The CAG report states that “despite efforts of the government, vacant posts of doctors, inadequate bed capacity, lack of modern diagnostic facilities in these institutions are major hurdles to attain the objective of providing quality healthcare services to all.”

“Shortage of doctors is a major issue as more than 30 per cent of sanctioned posts were vacant in these institutions as of March 2017. Medical education and healthcare suffered due to shortage in teaching staff. Instances of en masse transfer of teachers from one medical college to another just prior to MCI inspections for retaining of licence of the college were also noticed,” the report stated.

Further, prescribed infrastructure and other facilities for proper teaching were found to be inadequate. “Lecture theatres were not equipped for virtual class lectures. Due to inadequate capacity in the hostels, students were found accommodated on floor beds and four to five students were accommodated in a single room,” the report stated.

