Cache of gelatin sticks,detonators seized in Rajkot,one arrested

A huge cache of explosives,comprising 243 detonators and 183 gelatin sticks,was seized by the Special Operation Group (SOG) from a farm labourer in Dhoraji town in the district Tuesday,police said. The SOG sleuths arrested Naran Chauhan,who hails from Rajasthan,in this regard,they said.

Police said the SOG team raided the farm owned by one Ajay Patel on a tip-off and recovered 183 gelatin sticks and 243 detonators from Chauhan who is working as a labourer there.

According to sources,Chauhan told police that he had procured the cache from one Vinu Patel from Junagadh. Police have booked Chauhan and Vinu,who is yet to be arrested,under Explosives Act and investigating further.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App