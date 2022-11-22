Cables were rusted, Morbi bridge was not dismantled despite agreement: Govt to court

The cables of the Morbi bridge which collapsed last month were rusted and the bridge was supposed to be dismantled before renovation as per the agreeement subcontracting the work to the fabrcation firm, the state government told the Gujarat High Court Tuesday.

In the submission to the court based on the preliminary FSL report, opposing the bail application of the nine accused in the bridge collapse case, district government pleader Vijay Jani also said that 3,165 persons had visited the bridge on October 30. when it collapsed.

Addressing mediapersons, Jani said, “Primarily, the preliminary FSL report indicates that the cable was rusted and had not been changed since a long time, which led to it breaking. The anchor and the bolts too gave way as a result. Oreva company, which gave the contract to Dev Prakash Fabrication, and has signature of Deepak Parekh, manager at Oreva and Devang Parmar at Dev PRakash Fabrication, states in its terms and conditions that the bridge had to be dismantled and then it was to be renovated.”

“We submitted before the court that dismantling meant changing the entire bridge, not solely the platform. There was no oiling, greasing for a long time. The hearings in the bail applications have been completed and it has been reserved for orders Wednesday,” he added.

All nine accused in the case over Morbi bridge collapse, that killed 135 persons including 55 children, have moved the Morbi sessions court seeking bail.

The Gujarat High Court is due to further hear the suo motu public interest litigation concerning the bridge collapse on November 24.