Cabinet Meet: Govt moves to widen Ahmedabad-Mehsana Highway into eight-lane — 1st in state

The Gujarat government has decided to widen the 51-km Ahmedabad-Mehsana Highway into eight-lane at a cost of Rs 2,630 crore. Planned to be completed in two years after the allotment of tender, this will be the first eight-lane highway in the state. The state Cabinet of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the decision in its meeting on Wednesday.

Government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani said that after its completion, the long-pending demand of the people of north Gujarat from districts such as Mehsana, Patan and Banaskantha would be fulfilled.

Quoting Vaghani, an official release said that the 51.60-km long highway between Adalaj in Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar and Palavasna Circle in Mehsana was developed as a four-lane highway in 1999 with service roads on both sides.