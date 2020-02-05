Gujarat: Women hit the streets against CAA, NRC and NPR in Modasa

Girls sport tricolour-themed attire at the protest site in Modasa on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Girls sport tricolour-themed attire at the protest site in Modasa on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Thousands of women agitated against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), by staging a sit-in at Modasa town in Aravalli on Tuesday.

Waiving tricolour flags, the agitating women protesters assembled at Ghoshiya ground in Modasa and shouted slogans in protest of the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, referring to the three as “a black Act and draconian exercises.”

An estimated six to seven thousand women protesters joined the protest on Tuesday, many of whom were draped in tricolour-themed Hijabs.

“I am a computer engineer and a homemaker and still, I have found time to come to the protest site as I am agonised by this black Act. It is a clear violation of the fundamental values of our democracy and our Constitution. We are not just protesting but also spreading awareness among our sisters in small towns,” said 35-year-old Saleha Malik, a native of Modasa.

Tuesday marked the fourth such demonstration against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR in Modasa town.

“If any officer or government clerk comes to our homes to collect documents, then we must welcome them with courtesy and offer them food and drinks, and then politely join our hands and refuse to show them any papers. This is the message that I want to propagate,” said Qazi Mosmina (37), another homemaker.

“I work in a theatre group in Ahmedabad and when I got to know that brave women of Modasa are hitting the streets, I couldn’t resist and traveled all the way here to show solidarity,” said Shahin (27), a theatre activist associated with National Peace Group.

The protest was organised by the Aravalli Muslim Coordination Committee (AMCC) which claimed that the police denied them permission to hold a public rally.

“Therefore, we decided to hold the agitation in a private property so that we don’t have to seek permission. We will keep on agitating against the draconian Act until it’s taken back,” said Suleiman Khan, convener, AMCC.

People said that this was for the first time that they saw a turnout in Modasa as huge as the one on Tuesday.

“Our youth had turned disoriented from sociopolitical thinking but thanks to the present regime, a spark has ignited in them and they have turned aware and conscious,” said Dr Iftikhar Malik, a medical practitioner based in Modasa.

Refusing to comment on the protest, a senior official of Aravalli police said, “We had not granted any permission to the protesters.”

