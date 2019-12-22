CAA protests: 32 more arrested in 3 districts for violence during protests

At Shah e Alam area in Ahmedabad on Thursday. File At Shah e Alam area in Ahmedabad on Thursday. File

Police arrested 15 more people from the Shah e Alam area of Ahmedabad on Saturday, a day after 49 were arrested for violence and clashes with police in the area during a demonstration against the new citizenship law. In Vadodara, police arrested eight persons in connection with Friday’s violence, while in Banaskantha, nine were arrested.

“Of the 15, five were named in the FIR and the other 10 were identified to be part of the mob. We identified them based on media footage as well as social media posts. Apart from that, we are also relying on human intelligence for more arrests as there were persons who were throwing stones from the terraces of houses or from lanes, away from cameras. The accused were arrested around 5 pm today (Saturday) and will be presented before the magistrate on Sunday,” said ACP crime branch BV Gohil.

The crime branch is investigating the incident along with local police stations. Five teams of the crime branch have been formed, with one team exclusively checking social media and other media footage. Three teams are being aided by human intelligence and another team has been dedicated for evidence gathering for chargesheet purposes, an official said on condition of anonymity. Shahzad Khan Pathan, Congress corporator of Shah e Alam area, was among the 49 arrested on Friday.

The charges in the FIR include on charges of criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly. Other charges include attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt to deter public servants from duty, causing hurt by act endangering life, assaulting public servant when suppressing riots, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections of Public Property Damage Act respectively.

Assistant Commissioner of Police RB Rana and Isanpur police station in charge JM Solanki along with 10 other policemen were injured in stone pelting at Shah e Alam area on Thursday evening.

Vadodara

The Vadodara Crime Branch arrested eight persons on Saturday in connection with Friday’s rioting case near Hathi Khana masjid in the walled city area during protests against CAA.

An official release on Saturday stated, “A mob of approximately 80 to 90 persons belonging to the Muslim community had illegally gathered armed with deadly and sharp weapon in order to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday. This mob had a common intention of murdering and attempting to execute its intention by launching murderous attacks on people nearby as well as police officers.”

The police release further that the “mob was armed with iron rods and swords and shouted slogans…, and charged towards the police officers on duty with a premeditated intention to kill”. The attack by the mob and the stone pelting caused severe injuries to the policemen, it said.

The eight arrested are Mohammad Rizwan Qader, Mehtab Intiyaz Pathan, Darvez Salim Malek, Mohammed Shahrukh Nazeem Shaikh Abbasi,Mohammad Salahuddin Ismail Dairywala, Shabeer Hussain Ghulam Hussain Shaikh, Asif Ashraf Memon. Mohammad Yaseen Ilyaz Khan Pathan. Out of 90 people in the FIR, 37 people have been identified by the police.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly),147 (rioting), 148 (ar- med with deadly weapons), 149 (offence committed for common objective)120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit offense that is punishable with death), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault) ,326 ( Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 and 33(voluntarily causes grevious hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 337 (endangering human life) as well as sections 3 and 7 of the Public Property Damage Act and secti-on 135 of the Gujarati police Act.

‘Misleading’ pamphlet

The Vadodara crime branch has booked a case under IPC sections 153(B), 505 (1) as well as IT act 66 (d) against unknown persons for preparing a pamphlet “to mislead the Muslim community against NRC and CAA”. According to the Crime Branch the pamphlet said, “ NRC, CAA ke khilaf karo ya maro” (Do or die against NRC and CAA).

The pamphlet adds that the NRC and CAA are discriminatory towards Muslims and that the community would be the only one having to prove its nationality while people from other religions won’t have to do that.

Banaskantha

A day after 22 protesters were booked for culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault and obstruction to public servants on duty and other sections of the IPC in the Chhapi police station area of Banaskantha where they gathered to protest against the new citizenship law, the Banaskantha police arrested nine persons on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Kumar Duggal said, “Of the nine arrested, one Munaf Dhukka was named in the FIR. The remaining were identified to be part of the mob through CCTV footage. They were taken into custody in the morning and were interrogated. The arrests were made at 5 pm.”

All the charges also apply to those who were not named in the FIR, the SP said. The arrested are expected to be produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

Lodged by Chhapi police station sub-inspector, LP Rana, the accused were booked under sections pertaining to conspiracy (120 B) along with attempt to culpable homicide (308) and endangering life (336), unlawful assembly (143, 149), rioting (147, 153), assault and obstruction to public servants (152, 353), criminal intimidation (506(2)) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Jignesh Mevani, independent MLA of Vadgam taluka, of which Chhapi is a part, made a video appeal to his constituents, saying, “…I would request people to not worry… It is my promise that in my capacity as an MLA and lawyer, I will stand by them, even if the matters reach the Supreme Court… There were some elements that made the situation at Chhapi go out of hand and I criticise it (condemn it)… but that does not mean that a particular community be targeted and be detained by the police at odd hours of the night and we will not be okay with it.”

The FIR states that while the permission was granted because the ground for assembly was given as commemorating the martyrdom of freedom fighters Ashfa-qulla Khan and Bismillah (Ram Prasad Bismil), subsequently “a conspiracy was hatched” to protest against CAA, and the permission was hence withdrawn.

According to the FIR, despite the cancelled permit, “3,000 unknown persons from Muslim community assembled” and a police vehicle was damaged in stone-pelting and the driver was threatened. A state transport bus was also damaged, the FIR said.

