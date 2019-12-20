CAA protest: Gujarat Police detain four, who got permission, ahead of protest

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Banaskantha, Tarun Kumar Duggal, confirmed the detention though he didn’t comment further. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) Superintendent of Police (SP) of Banaskantha, Tarun Kumar Duggal, confirmed the detention though he didn’t comment further. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani’s four supporters, who had obtained permission to conduct a protest in Palanpur on Thursday, were detained from their residences by police and were released later.

The four were released two hours later after a huge crowd that gathered to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) blocked traffic along the Ahmedabad-Palanpur highway near Chhapi in Vadgam taluka. Mevani, however, was not present in his constituency, Vadgam.

Satish Vansola, one of the four who were detained, told The Indian Express, “Around 8.30 am, Abdulhaq Patel, Amarnath, Yasinbhai Banglawana and I were detained by the Palanpur police and taken to the headquarters from our residences. We had taken permission to protest from 10 am to 5 pm. People started blocking the highway at Chhapi demanding our release around 9.30 am. Subsequently, we were dropped off at the protest venue around 10.30 am. The SP accompanied us and asked us to tell the crowd to protest peacefully. A police inspector told us that they had been camping outside our homes since last night (Wednesday) to keep a watch.”

After their release, the protest against CAA continued as planned, added Vansola. The permit to protest on December 17, as accessed by The Indian Express, was applied by Satish Vansola and signed by the executive magistrate of Vadgam on December 18.

The permit states, “It has been requested by one Anish (Satish) Vansola… that they wish to assemble to commemorate the martyrdom of (freedom fighters) Ashfaqullah Khan and Bismillah and to register protest against CAA and be allowed to play loudspeakers for the same… Subject to below mentioned conditions, the assembly is permitted for 19/12/2019…”

The details state that the permit was granted for protest at Chhapi Highway in front of Diamond Complex, between10 am and 5 pm. Conditions included standard procedural stipulations such as “no speech should hurt any religious sentiments”, “should have sufficient parking space” and “separate toilets for men and women”.

