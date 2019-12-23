CAA protest: 8 more accused held for violence at Hathikhana in Vadodara

Violence erupted in this communally sensitive area on Friday after the residents of the locality raised objections to police shooting a video outside the mosque. (Image for representational purpose) Violence erupted in this communally sensitive area on Friday after the residents of the locality raised objections to police shooting a video outside the mosque. (Image for representational purpose)

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Sunday arrested eight more accused in connection with the case of rioting in Hathikhana area of the city on Friday during protests against the citizenship law. So far, the police have arrested 16 people in the case.

The accused arrested on Sunday have been identified as Atiq alias Baba Mouideen Saiyeed (26), Mohmmad Azhar Pathan (26), Tanvir Sheikh (42), Tahir Sheikh (40), Sajid Malek (33), Sajjad Sheikh (35), Ramzan Solanki (26) and Mushtaq Sheikh (26).

Of these, Mohmmad Azhar was arrested twice earlier by the Waghodia and Harni police for assaulting cops, police said. “Azhar was on our radar and we found him hiding at Atiq’s house. We also recovered weapons, including five swords and two knives, from near his house. Azhar was co-ordinating from outside. Atiq has been booked for sheltering Azhar after the crime,” said DCP, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.

“Ramzan Solanki is the one who initiated the altercation with police… Another accused Mushtaq Sheikh was supplying the stones used for pelting. We have recovered a bucket full of stones from the premises.”

The other accused were arrested from Tandalja around 8 km from Hathikhana. The accused were arrested from the house of one Imran Sheikh who is on the run. Imran has also be-en named an accused in the case for sheltering the four accused.

“The CCTV cameras were purposely aligned in a different direction and some were covered. The accused have erased their social media chats. But we are investigating in that direction,” Jadeja added.

Violence erupted in this communally sensitive area on Friday after the residents of the locality raised objections to police shooting a video outside the mosque. The FIR states that after the residents confronted the police over the videography, a mob of 80 to 90 people, armed with swords, stones and other sharp-edged weapons, charged towards the police and started pelting stones, while sloganeering against the new citizenship law. The police resorted to two rounds of firing and lobbed 30 tear gas shells to control the situation.

