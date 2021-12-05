CAA, farm laws drive discussions on Day One of Youth Parliament

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the recently repealed farm laws were at the heart of discussions on Day One of the third edition of the Youth Parliament of India hosted by Karnavati University at Uvarsad in Gandhinagar Saturday.

During a discussion on farm laws, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, spoke on India’s first nanotechnology-based urea that is being manufactured in Gujarat. “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response and initiative, nanotechnology-based urea patented by an Indian scientist, a young man Ramesh Raliya from Rajasthan in the US, has been piloted on 11,000 farmers. India’s first nanotech urea is being manufactured in Gujarat’s Kalol. See how much change this will bring right from the trains carrying urea will now come in an auto-rickshaw and the farmer who would carry the bag on his shoulders will now keep it in his pocket,” Rupala said while urging the youth to associate themselves with the fast-paced changing times as the youth has a capability to do everything but lacked the will to try.

“Among many reasons for this, one is that they are told that you will not get a job after studying. But let me tell you the aim of education was not to get a job but to have knowledge of what a country is and what is happening around. You must take education for the sake of knowledge and not for jobs. You have the power to create and bring about a change,” he said. He also encouraged them to take an active interest in national affairs.

He also elaborated on how the Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative (IFFCO) was roped in by PM Modi that led to the development of the nano urea. IFFCO has developed nanotechnology-based nano urea in liquid form at the Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC) Kalol through proprietary patented technology.

Speaking about the farm laws, Vijay Sardana, a Supreme Court advocate and a fellow with the National Green Tribunal, emphasised on the role of the youth to save the future of India. “If you are saying the Prime Minister repealed the farm laws, the failure is yours, it is a collective failure. In a democracy, the youth cannot say Parliament will take care of it. If a farmer is being exploited, where was the youth? The youth and people’s silence would kill the future of the country.”

Supporting the protests against farm laws and underlining why there was an extensive debate around the farm laws, MP Amee Yajnik said, “The farm laws came by way of an ordinance. An ordinance is usually passed in emergency situations by the cabinet. However, there was no stakeholder consultation and instead, the laws were imposed upon farmers, who had a series of concerns about the law. Don’t just take audible absorption. Today’s youth you do follow your dreams and use social media, use this knowledge sit back and delve on right and wrong along with your fundamental duties ”

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said, “You have to cut through the jargon and see what is CAA. There is a limit to fooling people and there is a limit to being fooled. There have been numerous rumours to mislead Muslims that caused fear-mongering among them. The Act is instead aimed at supporting minorities in other countries and giving them refuge in India. We must be wary of the propaganda that is being run to destabilise the Indian government.”

Earlier in the day, speaking during the inaugural session of the youth parliament, motivational speaker and spiritual leader from BAPS Swaminarayan, Gnanvatsal Swami, Saturday suggested roping in youth to make Gujarat an addiction-free state. “Assign one village to each youth to make it addiction-free,” Swami said.

He also emphasised addressing other forms of addiction in the current world. “Along with drug addiction, digital devices are also a form of addiction. Facebook addiction disorder (FAD) and FOMO are forms of mental disorder conditions that lead to other diseases. So, use these within limits. Also, follow self-control,” he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president CR Paatil, state Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pradip Parmar and Minister of State for Co-operation Jagdish Panchal were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

CM Patel said it was encouraging to see the growing interest of youngsters in topics of national interest. “Democracy came to India way before. But the future of Indian democracy is in the hands of students, the youth, tomorrow. Only if the youth of this country is Aatmanirbhar, the youth of the country will be Aatmanirbhar. Only the youth can contribute towards the development of a new India,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Paatil, too, stressed on youth power. “To prepare new leaders, Youth Parliament of India must be organised from time to time. Today’s youth must understand the issues of society and put their opinions forward. Even PM Narendra Modi said during one of the Mann ki Baat sessions that such events must be held at the district level as well. Revolutions have begun with the youth only. The PM has emphasised a lot on developing the youth.”