CA results: Pass-percentage drops in Ahmedabad, experts & candidates blame Covid

Pass percentage for the chartered accountancy (CA) final exam, held between November 21 and December 14 last year, has slipped from over 36 per cent to 31 per cent in Ahmedabad this year. The centre, which has usually fared well in the exam, however, recorded a higher pass percentage than the national average of 14 per cent.

The results for the CA final examination were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) Monday. Of the 677 candidates who took the examination from Ahmedabad in November last year, a total of 215 have qualified. While 11 candidates had ranked among the all-India top 50 last year, only three made it to the list from Ahmedabad this year.

Krutanj Darji and Muziburrehman Ahmed, both from Ahmedabad, secured AIR 26 and AIR 30, respectively. Mudit Agrawal (22), son of a textile trader in Surat, has secured an all-India second rank in the exam.

Experts and candidates have both blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the poor show. Nearly 40 per cent of the candidates had also opted out from taking the test – an option introduced for the first time — this time.

“Online examinations, fewer mock tests as well as non-availability of space to study (at home) made it harder for the candidates to clear the CA exam. As libraries were closed due to Covid-19, candidates, especially those from middle or lower-middle classes, had to study at home where they have to share the space with other family members,” Fenil Shah, chairman of ICAI Ahmedabad, said.

Ahmedabad’s Priyal Choudhary, who secured AIR 34, said, “The anxiety over extension of exams, which was originally scheduled in May but eventually completed in December, was marred performances.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination was spread across 24 days, making it possibly the longest-ever examination schedule.

Priyal, a commerce graduate who is now preparing for Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme, ruled out the argument that extension of exam meant more preparation time for candidates. “The CA course is so vast that at the end of the day the retention and memory you have a day before the examinations is what matters and gives you an edge over others. Also, due to the sudden Covid-19 induced repercussions, the momentum that was established for all these months was lost. For instance, pre-Covid-19, I would study for 10 hours, but this was reduced to six hours a day after the outbreak of the pandemic. Though the fear over the safety of taking the examination was taken care of with all the precautionary measures, it was also one of the concerns affecting us till the exams.”