CA foundation exam results out: 704 clear it from Ahmedabad

August 12, 2022 2:31:05 am
As many as 704 students from Ahmedabad cleared the Chartered Accountant Foundation exam, held by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in June 2022, results of which were declared Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammad Rahil Hussainmiyan, 19, from Gomtipur in Ahmedabad, who worked for a year after his Class 12 to pay the fee, was among the students who cleared the exam.
Bishan Shah, chairperson of ICAI Ahmedabad, said 2,360 students appeared for the exam from Ahmedabad, of which 29. 83 per cent passed. All over India, 93,729 students appeared for the exam, of which 23,693 students passed, indicating a percentage of 25.28.
Son of an autorickshaw driver, Rahil, a B Com student, started preparing for the exam six months ago. “The total expense was Rs 22,000 and I took Rs 4,000 from my parents… the remaining was my savings of one year,” he says.
Subscriber Only Stories
After completing his Class 12 with 70 per cent, he had to drop a year and help his father run the house due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I worked as a packer in a garment factory and as an accountant in a tube manufacturing company in Ahmedabad after I learnt the accountant software,” says Rahil who attended coaching classes run by ICAI. He says he is hopeful of clearing the CA inter examination as well.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
