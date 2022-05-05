Buying costly power: GUVNL hikes fuel surcharge third time in 2022

Purchasing costly power from energy exchanges to tide over the deficit has prompted the Gujarat government to effect an increase in fuel surcharge for almost all consumers, for a third time in 2022.

In a communique to all four electricity distribution companies on April 29, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) directed them to charge Rs 2.30 per unit as FPPPA (fuel and power purchase price adjustment charges or fuel surcharge), which is an increase of 10 paise.

GUVNL also told the discoms that it has sought the approval of Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Authority (GERC) to recover an additional 32 paise per unit as FPPPA from all category of consumers, excluding agricultural consumers whose electricity conumption is being subsidised by the state government.

The revised FPPPA charge of Rs 2.3 per unit will be applicable to all consumers from April 1, 2022. If GERC gives its nod, the FPPPA could be raised further to Rs 2.62 per unit. These charges vary every quarter of the financial year on account of variations in actual cost of power purchase and the volume of the purchase. The FPPPA is charged on every unit of consumption in a monthly or bi-monthly electricity bill of the consumers.

While the Gujarat government has not been raising the electricity tariff in the state, the fuel surcharge has steadily been rising. A year ago, the FPPPA charges in Gujarat stood at 1.80 per unit (April-June 2021) (SEE TABLE). Thereafter, the charges were increased five times. The last such increase was ordered on March 3, 2022, when GUVNL directed all the four state discoms to increase FPPPA charges by 10 paise to Rs 2.20 per unit for consumption in February and March 2022.

While increasing the FPPPA, the Gujarat government owned GUVNL has admitted that during 2021-’22, the increase in purchase cost of electricity, high prices of imported coal and gas, and exorbitant price in power exchanges and increased demand were reasons pushing the FPPPA northwards.

“Internationally, the prices of coal increased five times and we purchase 40 per cent of our electricity from projects using imported coal that include the Tatas, Adani and Essar. Secondly, there are more purchasers in the open market than sellers and so the average per unit price jumped to Rs 20. The CERC later reduced it to Rs 12 per unit. Thirdly, industries that had captive power plants have switched to the grid, causing a spike in power demand. Because of these reasons, the power purchase cost has gone up significantly,” said a senior official of GUVNL.

The government has not been able to operate gas-fired plants after prices of natural gas went through the roof.

When asked if there is still a deficit between the demand and supply in Gujarat, the GUVNL official said, “Everyday we are supplying almost 21,000 MW, which is about 455 million units in districts, including Ahmedabad and Surat. We are buying 1-2 million units power from the energy exchanges during early morning or late evening when the demand peaks. We cannot go for load-shedding and so we are purchasing expensive power.”

The demand for electricity in Gujarat has peaked to over 20,000 MW this summer, forcing the government to buy power from the energy exchanges. Hit by coal crisis, Gujarat in October 2021 bought power from exchanges ranging between Rs 15 and Rs 17 per unit. The government continues to buy from the exchanges, despite having close to 37,000 MW of power generation capacity, of which more than 15,000 MW exists in the form of renewable energy.

“The shortage of coal, poor plant load factor of several electricity generating units have forced the government to buy expensive power from the exchanges. There is also increased demand from smaller consumers due to summer. The increase of 10 paise per unit will put a burden of Rs 287 crore every month on the 1.3 crore consumers in Gujarat,” said KK Bajaj, a power regulatory expert based in Ahmedabad.

According to Bajaj, GUVNL purchased 2,893 million units of power from Indian Energy Exchange in fourth quarter of 2021-’22 at a rate of Rs 5.14 per unit. During the same period, Gujarat bought 2,075 and 1,803 million units from Tata Power and Adani Power, respectively at a rate of Rs 7.43 and Rs 7.7 per unit.