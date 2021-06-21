Businessman who went missing found in Vadodara hotel

According to police, Valand was distraught after his business failed.

A 42-year-old businessman of Karjan in Vadodara rural who went missing a few days ago allegedly after leaving a suicide note was rescued by the police on Saturday. According to police, Hitesh Valand, a resident of Lilod village in Karjan, had gone missing from his residence on June 15. His family allegedly found a suicide note written by him, and filed a police complaint.

“After the note was found, a missing person report was filed at Karjan police station and several teams were formed to trace him. On June 16 morning, we found Valand’s scooter near Narmada river bank in Lilod village, sparking fears of him having drowned… A search operation was launched with the help of boats and divers… but he could not be found,” said a senioro officer of Vadodara rural police.

“Meanwhile, hundreds of posters with details of the businessman was displayed at public places in Karjan… When we checked the bank statements of his family members, we found that his wife’s bank card was used on June 17 to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an ATM of Bank of Baroda in Vadodara city. Using the CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk, we got more leads and finally he was found on Saturday from Hotel Prince Inn at Kapurai intersection in Vadodara city,” the officer added.

