Businessman who feigned own abduction traced to Jaipur, say police

The Ahmedabad police have traced a 33-year-old businessman to Jaipur in Rajasthan, days after he went missing from his residence in Naroda of Ahmedabad. Police said Ravi Pandya, a resident of Aashirvad Avenue in Nava Naroda, had allegedly faked his abduction due to financial woes.

A team of the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) located Pandya at a bus depot in Jaipur Friday, four days after an FIR for abduction was registered at the Naroda Police Station in Ahmedabad.

According to the police, Pandya used to make frequent trips to Tanzania in East Africa for business purposes from 2011 to 2020. However, his business suffered an acute loss due to the Covid pandemic. He took a loan of Rs 2 lakh from his father to return to India in June 2021. After returning to India, he tried working in a new company but he was unhappy with the low salary.

“On December 27, he left his house claiming he wanted a new SIM card. Pandya then took a luxury bus to Jodhpur in Rajasthan and then to Jaipur and Delhi. From Delhi, he took a bus to Jammu; however, due to lack of money, he again left for Jaipur in a bus from Jammu. Meanwhile, he dropped a text message to his wife using his phone claiming that he has been killed by someone. We have found him from a bus stand in Jaipur and has been brought back,” said a senior police official in Ahmedabad DCB.