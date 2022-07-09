Businessman charred to death in car; 6 arrested

The Vadodara Rural Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested six persons in connection with the alleged murder of Haresh Amin, a farm owner and landlord from Vadodara, who was charred to death in his car on May 19.

Police said that two accused — Pravin Maliwal and Bharat Maliwal — who worked for Amin, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill him in order to not have to return “a huge sum of money” they owed to the deceased.

Amin, who used to live alone on his farm in Sherki, had died in the car inferno on May 19. Vadodara Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand said that investigators were “not convinced” about the car going up in flames all of a sudden after colliding with a pipe on Sindhrot Road.

Addressing the media on Friday, Anand said, “We had registered a case of accidental death and started the probe… During the investigation, one of our Assistant Sub-Inspectors received a clue that two persons working under Amin — Pravin Maliwal and Bharat Maliwal –had taken a big sum of money. We are yet to verify the amount but it could be more than Rs 50 lakhs…”

Police said that along with the Maliwal brothers, the other accused were their co-villagers Sunil Baria, Soma Baria, and Sukhram Damor. Pravin’s wife, Lakshmi Maliwal, is also accused as she went to Amin’s farm for a recce on May 19. The accused allegedly conspired to create a scene that would make Amin’s death “appear like an accident.

Anand said, “On the day of the incident, the Maliwal brothers Amin out and forced him to get into the car. The other three accused also joined them… The accused first took Amin to a deserted location, where they beat him until he fell unconscious. Thereafter, they took him into the car again and drove for a short distance, ran the car into a pipe. They made Amin sit at the driver’s seat. They had brought along petrol in the another car following them, which they doused on the first car and set it on fire.”