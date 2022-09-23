Businessman accused of taking bribes for IAS officer gets bail

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted bail to Surat-based businessman Rafiq Memon, the alleged middleman accused of collecting bribes on behalf of Gujarat cadre IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh, after nearly four months in judicial custody.

Advocate Pritesh Khambholja, representing Memon, said that the court primarily took into consideration that the chargesheet has already been filed and Memon has no past criminal record with no incriminating material found in the investigation so far.

The CBI booked Rajesh on May 20 for allegedly receiving “illegal gratification” in cases related to the grant of arms licences and allotment of government land to ineligible beneficiaries during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector. Rajesh was arrested on September 21, nearly two months after the FIR, and presented before the CBI court Thursday.

The 2011 batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer was booked by the CBI after conducting multiple raids at his Gandhinagar office, residence and in Rajahmundry, his native place in Andhra Pradesh. In May, the CBI arrested Memon, proprietor of Jeans Corner in Haripura area, for allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of the IAS officer.

The CBI filed its chargesheet in July and before that Memon was refused bail by a special CBI court, following which he had moved the Gujarat HC for bail. However, after the chargesheet was filed, Memon withdrew his bail application.

Subsequently, he moved before the CBI court a second time and the court refused bail again on August 1. Challenging the CBI court’s order, Memon filed for bail before the Gujarat HC a second time, which now stands allowed.