scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Bus catches fire in Ahmedabad

Divisional Fire Officer of Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services, Om Jadeja, said, “There was a malfunction in the bus system. Initially there was smoke, which the driver smelled. But there was no BRTS station nearby when the smoke was sensed by the bus driver.”

Fire fighters conduct cooling operations on the BRTS bus that caught fire near Helmet crossroad Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

An incident of fire breaking out in a Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus was reported at Helmet Crossroad of Ahmedabad, on Friday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident as around 15-20 passengers in it were evacuated timely.

Divisional Fire Officer of Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services, Om Jadeja, said, “There was a malfunction in the bus system. Initially there was smoke, which the driver smelled. But there was no BRTS station nearby when the smoke was sensed by the bus driver.”

“The facility to deal with any such incident, like smoke coming out in a moving bus, is only available at the BRTS stations…he (the driver) took the bus to the station to solve the problem, but within a few minutes the bus caught fire,” he added.

According to Jadeja, there were about 15-20 passengers in the bus.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...
More from Ahmedabad

He further said, “There was just 5 minutes of moment of panic, when the bus was about to catch on fire, and the passengers were evacuated timely before a full blown fire. However,no casualties were reported in the incident.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:05:45 am
Next Story

Junagadh university researchers develop wastewater treatment from drumstick seeds

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement