Bus catches fire in Ahmedabad

An incident of fire breaking out in a Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus was reported at Helmet Crossroad of Ahmedabad, on Friday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident as around 15-20 passengers in it were evacuated timely.

Divisional Fire Officer of Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services, Om Jadeja, said, “There was a malfunction in the bus system. Initially there was smoke, which the driver smelled. But there was no BRTS station nearby when the smoke was sensed by the bus driver.”

“The facility to deal with any such incident, like smoke coming out in a moving bus, is only available at the BRTS stations…he (the driver) took the bus to the station to solve the problem, but within a few minutes the bus caught fire,” he added.

According to Jadeja, there were about 15-20 passengers in the bus.

He further said, “There was just 5 minutes of moment of panic, when the bus was about to catch on fire, and the passengers were evacuated timely before a full blown fire. However,no casualties were reported in the incident.”